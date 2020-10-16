Vidyut Jammwal Can't Stop Laughing On Unique Workout Video, Conveys Message Through It

Vidyut Jammwal is considered among the fittest stars of the film industry, and his affinity for stunts is one of the reasons for his popularity. The fans don’t just go gaga over it, but many are also inspired to perform similar tasks as per their capability. While the actor is known to respond and praise the fans for their stunts and workouts, a unique workout video left him laughing recently.

Vidyut Jammwal impressed by hilarious workout video

Vidyut Jammwal on Thursday shared a video of a man performing some ‘tough stunts'. The man is seen exaggerating his pain after breaking a light object unlike breaking the bricks it was resting on. Not just that, unlike a vehicle moving on his hands, here it was child’s toy that made him wither in pain, while exercise with a light dumbbell and a bottle of water as weight also made him sweat out.

Though laughing, the Commando star sent out a message that it did not matter if someone thought it was too late to start working out. He added that it was important to start whenever they could, as the process is a long one.

Unlike the other posts where fans impress him and then use #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal, Vidyut still felt the hashtag was apt as he could still convey a message with it.

No matter if you think it’s too late!! it will take too long !!START where you are.. #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal 😂 pic.twitter.com/7KxfeiSHrR — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) October 15, 2020

Netizens too had a hearty laugh over it.

अरे भाई ये तो तुम्हारी टक्कर का lg rha h😂🤣 — DAYANAND BAIRAGI (@Imonly4sushant) October 15, 2020

कृपया ऐसे खतरनाक स्टंट घर पर भूलकर बी मत दोहराएं ... ऐसे स्टंट बड़े एक्सपोर्ट्स की निगरानी में किए जाते हैं और इसके पीछे बहुत सालों की प्रैक्टिस होती है ...!! — Rahul विश्वकर्मा (@Rahul64984524) October 15, 2020

Vidyut on professional front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vidyut recently featured in Haafiz Khuda. The actor earned praises for the film, with fans highlighting his acting chops more in the film as compared to the action quotient.

He also featured in another film Yaara, directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. Both his films released on the digital platforms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

On the personal front, he also revealed recently that he is in a relationship.

