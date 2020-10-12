Vidyut Jammwal Shares 'Happy Memories' Of Khuda Haafiz, Fans Exclaim 'Best Action Hero'

Vidyut Jammwal is very well known for his action movies. In his latest post, he shared a bunch of happy memories that he spent on the shoots of his latest movie Khuda Haafiz that released in August 2020. He took to his Instagram handle to share these lovely moments. Take a look.

On the sets of ‘Khuda Haafiz’

In the first picture, Vidyut Jammwal shared a candid moment of him and the director of the movie, Faruk Kabir. They both can be seen happy during the shoots.

In the next picture, they both can be seen having a candid moment as the director might be trying to explain a scene to Vidyut. The last picture posted by Vidyut Jammwal consists of some of the cast and crew members of the movie, Khuda Haafiz. They all can be seen having a nice boat ride with Vidyut. In the caption, he mentioned that these pictures are from a year back and added how he made some happy memories during those times.

Vidyut Jammwal is quite popular among his fans for the mind-boggling action scenes that he performs in most of his movies. His fans loved these pictures and mentioned in the comments how much they loved him and his latest movie, Khuda Haafiz. Also, one of the fans lovingly complimented him by saying that he is the best action hero in the world. Let’s see some of the comments from the fans where they called him cute and awesome and sent love to the actor.

Vidyut Jammwal is best known for his fitness and in one of his recent Instagram posts, he shared two of the secret ingredients that he adds in his juice to stay healthy.

In the video, the actor can be seen chilling out in a beautiful garden and preparing a healthy yet yummy juice. He states how the best way to eat fruits is to directly pluck them from trees. He makes his fruit juice and adds two of his secret ingredients in it namely ginger and turmeric. He mentions how these two ingredients are extremely healthy for the body and states a few benefits of the same.

Image Source- Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram

