Vidyut Jammwal Reveals He 'just Started Seeing Someone', Says He 'really Likes' Her

Vidyut Jammwal recently revealed about his relationship and that he really likes his girl. This revelation happened during Vidyut Jammwal's third episode of X-Rayed by Vidyut featuring Michael Jai White. Vidyut said, "I have just started seeing somebody. I really like this girl and before you get to know through other sources, I think Michael has inspired me to say it". Take a look at Vidyut Jammwal's entire conversation with Michael Jai White about his girlfriend.

Vidyut Jammwal's girlfriend

Vidyut spoke about his relationship when Michael asked him, "How do you find someone who sees you for who you actually are?". The Commando actor replied saying, "You are right. It is difficult to find somebody who gets you". Further, speaking to his director, Vidyut said, "I am not supposed to do this right? Okay, you can edit it", he referred to the portion where he talks about his relationship. He then went on to talk about the girl in his life. Watch the part below, wherein Vidyut Jammwal spoke about his relationship.

X-Rayed by Vidyut with Michael Jai White

The third episode of X-rayed with Vidyut began with the actor introducing Michael Jai White. He said, “Today, our guest is a real fighter”. He further shared, “He’s sparred with one of the best or some of the best UFC fighters, and in my opinion, he has one of the strongest philosophies of martial arts”. “He’s aware, he’s big, he’s fast and I call him the spiritual gangster”, Vidyut added.

In this video, they discussed the history of martial arts, followed by how the art travelled to China. Talking about Michael, he said, “Bodhidharma went to the Shaolin Temple. It was the education I had when I used to go to China. And I was like who is this man depicted who’s teaching the Shaolin monks. This brown man". He further added, "I’m like wow this is absolute history. He’s the father of Buddhism and he brought it there. That’s tremendous,".

Vidyut Jammwal's YouTube caption read as

On our next Episode of X-Rayed by Vidyut we have none other than Michael Jai White. He was the first African American actor to play the role of a Superhero - Spawn and has also played iconic characters like Mike Tyson and the now cult classic American blaxploitation action comedy film Black Dynamite. But the part he played in Universal Soldier and Never Back Down made his name synonymous with good Action Movies. Know the man behind the action as Michael sits down to have a candid chat with Vidyut.

