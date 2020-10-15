Vidyut Jammwal Shares Video Of A Mind Training Exercise For Speed; Watch Here

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal treats his fans with workout videos on different platforms. Recently, he took to social media and shared a clip of himself while doing a mind training exercise for speed. The actor has used a tennis ball for the same. He is seen throwing it upwards and punching as many times as he can before catching the prop. Check out Vidyut Jammwal’s recent video on the video-sharing platform.

Vidyut Jammwal shares a video of a mind training exercise for speed

Vidyut Jammwal took to Instagram and shared a video of himself while doing a mind training exercise through his official handle on October 15, 2020, Thursday. It features the actor working out in an outdoor location. He is visible throwing a ball before punching continuously in the air. After he catches it, Jammwal repeats the process.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Vidyut Jammwal wrote, “Mind training for speed. Watch the full video on my YouTube channel. Link in bio. #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal #MartialArts #Kalaripayattu #CountryBoy #TennisBallWorkout”. Check out the actor’s recent post on the video-sharing platform.

Meanwhile, Vidyut Jammwal posted its longer version of 1:40 on his official YouTube channel. In the description, he has mentioned, “Speed is defined as the ability to move the body in one direction as fast as possible. Speed training puts your muscles through a fuller range of motion, improving flexibility. It trains more muscles, leading to better muscle balance. Try out Vidyut's method for training your mind for Speed. No special equipment needed. A tennis ball will do just fine.”

Also read: Vidyut Jammwal Shares 'Happy Memories' Of Khuda Haafiz, Fans Exclaim 'Best Action Hero'

Also read: Akshay Kumar Visits Gurudwara In Glasgow; Fans Swamp Him For Pictures Outside The Hotel

Response to Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram video

Within a couple of hours of sharing the social media post, Vidyut Jammwal received more than 4,05,000 views and over 935 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the star applauded the actor for his mind training exercise. Many among them took to the comment section and expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, fire, heart-eyed smileys, kisses, hugs, claps, folded-hands, and thumbs up, to name a few. Check out some of the responses to Vidyut Jammwal’s video on Instagram:

Also read: Fans Call Vidyut Jammwal An 'inspiration' As He Releases A New Fitness Video; Watch

Also read: Asim Riaz Asks Fans To 'spread Love And Respect', Thanks Sidharth Shukla; Read More

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.