Vidyut Jammwal Decides To Take A Classic Grey Lamborghini For A Spin, See Picture

Actor Vidyut Jammwal recently took to social media to share a picture of himself with a Lamborghini. In the picture, he is getting into a grey luxurious car while asking his fans if they would like to join him as well. The picture has been receiving a lot of love from the fans as they are in awe of the actor’s look and the royal vehicle.

Vidyut Jammwal’s Lamborghini ride

In the candid picture posted by the Commando actor, he is seen getting into the stylish Lamborghini on an empty street. The vehicle has a shiny texture with a heavily-pigmented grey colour. Its headlights, bumper and grills have been given a pitch-black effect, creating an attractive colour combination.

Vidyut Jammwal is seen dressed in a casual and quirky outfit as he occupies an empty street. He appears in a pair of dark green checkered pants which has been accessorized with a silver hip chain. He is spotted wearing a heavy jacket with intricate stud work which enhances his look. The pink shoes stand out in the picture as it creates a pleasant contrast with the outfit. Vidyut Jammwal has also added a printed bandana to the outfit, giving it an urban cool touch.

In the caption for the post, Vidyut Jaammwal mentions taking the car out for a ride. He has tagged himself as the ‘country boy’ and has mentioned that he is going out on a spin. He has also enquired if his followers would like to join him on the ride. Have a look at the post on Vidyut Jammwal’s Instagram here.

Vidyut Jammwal's fans have flooded the comments section with compliments as they are loving his style and fashion sense. A bunch of people have spoken highly of the classy car in the picture while others have mentioned that it goes well with the actor’s personality. Have a look.

Actor Vidyut Jammwal has lately been keeping his fans updated through various fitness videos and pictures. He has also been encouraging people to train like him to get better results. He was recently seen in the film Khuda Haafiz on Hotstar, which did exceptionally well amongst the audience.

