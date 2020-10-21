Vidyut Jammwal Shares Pool-side Picture, Gives Off 'cool' Vibes To Fans

Vidyut Jammwal recently took to his Instagram to share a glammed-up image. The actor is seen relaxing in the pool. Vidyut Jammwal is spotted donning a shirtless picture. The actor is seen all glammed up with a wet hair look. Vidyut Jammwal posted the picture with the caption, “To realise things I have to distance myself a lot..And it works. 11.11 am”. Fans in a huge number praised Vidyut's picture by dropping some amazing compliments. Take a look at the post below:

Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram post

Response to Vidyut Jammwal's photo

Within a couple of hours of sharing the social media post, Vidyut Jammwal received more than 135k views and over 713 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the star applauded the actor for his amazing picture. Many among them took to the comment section and expressed themselves through a series of emoticons such as hearts, fire, heart-eyed smileys, kisses, hugs, claps, folded-hands, and thumbs up, to name a few. Check out some of the responses to Vidyut Jammwal’s video on Instagram:

A look into Vidyut Jammwal's photos

Recently, Vidyut Jammwal took to his Instagram and shared a video of himself doing a mind training exercise. The video features the actor working out in an outdoor location. The actor is throwing a ball before punching continuously in the air. After he catches it, Jammwal repeats the process. In the caption, Vidyut Jammwal wrote, “Mind training for speed. Watch the full video on my YouTube channel. Link in bio. #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal #MartialArts #Kalaripayattu #CountryBoy #TennisBallWorkout”. Check out the actor’s recent post:

Besides this, Vidyut Jammwal shared a bunch of happy memories that he spent on the shoots of his latest movie Khuda Haafiz. He took to his Instagram handle to share these lovely moments. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "A year back!

#HappyMemories #KhudaHaafiz @farukkabir9 @sanket_bhatia" (sic). Take a look at Vidyut Jammwal's photos below:

On the work front

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vidyut Jammwal recently featured in Khuda Haafiz. The actor earned praises for the movie, with fans highlighting his acting chops more in the movie as compared to the action quotient. He also featured in another film titled Yaara, helmed by Tigmanshu Dhulia. Both of his movies released on the digital platforms due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

