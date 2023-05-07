Vidyut Jammwal Opens On His Reasons Behind Starring In Upcoming Film IB71

Vidyut Jammwal is currently busy promoting his upcoming film IB71. Talking about the theme of the project, the actor explained the historic event his forthcoming film is based on. Vidyut also remarked that while a large part of the population is aware of the CIA and FBI, not many people know of IB (Intelligence Bureau).

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, when asked there have been several films about the India-Pakistan war, what is so special about IB71. Vidyut replied that this was the world's biggest mission, but people do not know that the IB is counted in the world's top secret service. People have information about the CIA and FBI but they do not know about IB. There is a lot of confusion among people about which intelligence department is this. This was the only purpose of bringing this story in front of the people.

The Commando star added, India defeated Pakistan in just 13 days but people do not know that China was also with Pakistan in this war. So it was very important to bring this issue to the forefront. He added he was very happy to bring it in front of people. Opening up on his character in the film, Vidyut revealed he is in the role of a spy who goes to Pakistan on a mission.

More about IB71

IB71 is directed by filmmaker Sankalp Reddy, best known for national award-winning 2017 war movie Ghazi. Apart from starring in the film, Vidyut Jammwal is also donning the producer cap for the first time for this project. IB71 star cast includes Anupam Kher, Vishal Jethwa and Niharica Raizada in major roles. The espionage-thriller will hit the screens on May 12.

Vidyut’s other work projects include Aditya Datt’s Crakk - Jeethegaa Toh Jiyegaa!. The movie depicts a man's journey from the Mumbai slums to the realm of illegal extreme sports. Made under the banner of Lotus Film company, the film is slated to release sometime later this year.