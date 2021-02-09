Vidyut Jammwal Recognized As One Of The 'world's Best Martial Artists' By Google

Vidyut Jammwal has been officially recognized as one of the top martial artists across the world by Google. He has been recognized alongside the likes of global stars like Jackie Chan, Bruce Lee, Jet Li, Chuck Morris, Donnie Yen, Tony Jaa, Jean-Claude Van Damme and Steven Seagal. He is the youngest martial artist and actor to share this honour.

Last year, Vidyut Jammwal was listed amongst the 10 people in the world you don't want to mess with. Now, he has been included in the list of one of the top martial artists in the world. When one searches for “best martial artists” on Google, Vidyut’s name pops out to be in one of the world's best among others.

Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram

Taking to Instagram, the actor shared a Google search screenshot. In his caption, he joked saying, “I don’t need Google..JAMMWALIONS know everything.” The news has been creating a buzz on social media ever since it is out. Fans commented on his post in tons and congratulated the star.

He has revived the ancient form of martial arts named Kalaripayattu. He has also come up with interesting trends such as #AbYehKarkeDekho and #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal. These trends have encompassed all stunts and routines of martial arts. He often shares videos that feature him performing crazy stunts. Have a look at Vidyut Jammwal's videos below.

A few days ago, Thai martial artist-actor Tony Jaa stated his opinion on Vidyut Jammwal and Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff. He said that both created their unique style in action and stunts and praised them. Tony is known worldwide for his martial arts techniques and received international recognition with film Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior.

Vidyut Jammwal's upcoming film

On the work front, Vidyut recently announced his next project named Sanak. The film is produced by Vipul Shah and directed by Kanishk Varma. It will be an emotional action thriller featuring Vidyut in a different avatar.

Vidyut shared three posters in which one can see blood on his face. Apart from Vidyut, the film will star Rukmini Maitra, Neha Dhupia and Chandan Roy Sanyal. In his caption, he wrote, “When love is in danger, nothing can stop the rage! Presenting #Sanak, our next action extravaganza.”

