Vidyut Jammwal Sits Peacefully At A BEST Bus Stop In Mumbai; See Pic

Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal is often seen doing quirky things on his social media apart from sharing posts about his work. He shared a picture of himself as he was seated on a BEST bus stop in Mumbai. Take a look at what he had to say about the specific place in Mumbai.

Vidyut Jammwal talks about the BEST bus stop in Mumbai

Vidyut Jammwal, popularly known for his Commando film series, recently shared a picture of himself as he was seated comfortably on a bus stop in Mumbai. He used a pun for his caption referring to the BEST bus stop. He wrote that if one enjoys peaceful places, they will lead the 'BEST life'. He wore a grey dry-fit t-shirt with black shorts. He also covered his face with a grey coverup and wore yellow sneakers to complete his look.

Fan reactions to Vidyut's down to earth post

Vidyut Jammwal's fans commented in huge numbers on the picture. Many of them called him a down to earth person. Another wrote," Best vs Best" referring to Vidyut being the best among his lot. A fan wrote that he was at the same bus stop but could not recognize him. Take a look at some of the comments in Vidyut's post.

A sneak peek into Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram

Vidyut shared a picture with a few fans he met in Uttarakhand. The children posed with him for the picture as Vidyut was dressed in his tracking gear. He wrote, "My country..My people #Countryboy" He also shared a picture of a localite from Uttarakhand. He also shared a picture of designer Nandita Mahtani as she reached the top of the mountain. He wrote that she conquered the land as she climbed the hill. His fans kept wondering as to why did he share the picture. Take a look at Vidyut Jammwal's photos.

Vidyut on the work front

Vidyut was last seen in the Hotstar original Khuda Haafiz playing the role of Sameer Chaudhary. He was also seen in ZEE5 original film Yaara playing a gangster named Phagun Gadoriya aka Paramveer. Vidyut will soon be seen in The Power playing the role of Devi Das Thakur. However, no details about the film have been revealed as of now.

