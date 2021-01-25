Vidyut Jammwal, Vipul Shah To Team Up For Fifth Time For 'Sanak', See Poster

Ace actor Vidyut Jammwal who leaves no stone unturned to impress fans with his stellar acting skills is all set to reunite with his commando producer Vipul Shah. The actor took to Instagram and shared a poster of the upcoming film Sanak. The film is expected to be an emotional action thriller that will be helmed by Kanishk Varma and will feature the actor in a different avatar.

Vidyut Jammwal announces his next

The poster showed a bed stained with blood and a machine gun kept on it. Vidyut captioned the post and wrote, “SANAKNA zaroori hai, coming tomorrow! Ab Sankegi!” Scores of his fans were quick enough to comment under the post and expressed their excitement to watch the actor in the next film. One of the users wrote, “Love you handsome.” Another user wrote, “Waiting for this film.” A third user chimed in and wrote, “Eagerly waiting for this action thriller.” Another echoed similar sentiments and wrote, “Wow I am waiting, sir.”

Film critic and trade analyst, Tran Adarsh revealed that the film will feature Bengali actress Rukmini Maitra opposite the actor as the female lead. According to Pinkvilla, a source close to the development said that makers were on a search for a fresh face, and after looking at the heap of talents in the fraternity, they finalized Rukhmini. The film is expected to get on the floors later this year and will be shot on a large scale at some amazing locations. Before starting with the filming, Vipul will wrap the shooting schedule of his digital debut, Human, which features his wife and actress Shefali Shah and Kirti Kulhari in the lead.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Vidyut who impressed fans with the Khuda Hafiz series will commence shooting for the sequel soon. The first part of the franchise premiered on Hotstar in August and right after it’s success, the makers announced it’s sequel with an intent to take the main story ahead. An official announcement regarding the next project Sanak is expected to be made public on Republic Day.

