Vidyut Jammwal Slays In His 'seahabilitation' Photos, Netizens Are All Hearts

Vidyut Jammwal recently took to his Instagram handle and shared some sizzling pictures of himself at a beach. Known for his enthusiasm for fitness, his fans love it when the actor shares pictures of his well-toned body. Let’s take a look at Vidyut Jammwal’s Instagram and see how his fans loved his pictures.

Vidyut Jammwal keeps sharing pictures in which he flaunts his amazing physique. He recently shared one such post in which the actor can be seen flaunting his shirtless look as he enjoys the splashes in the sea. He can be seen having a good time at a beach wearing a set of black shorts with no shirt.

In the first picture, the actor can be seen lying in the beach waters and smiling at the camera as the waves splash all over his body. Vidyut Jammwal’s look in a beard with wavy and wet hair enhances the beauty of the photo. In the next picture, he can be seen sitting and posing for the camera and also flaunting his abs in style.

His entire body is covered with sand which makes the picture even more attractive. As he was enjoying the sea, in the caption he stated that he was into SEAhabilitation. His fans filled his post with love and compliments. One of them also called him ‘hawt’ while another one addressed him as the real-life hero and the king of action. Let’s check out some of the comments by Vidyut’s fans.

Also Read Sonu Sood Shares A Chiseled 'throwback 2018' Picture On His Instagram; Check Out Post

Also read Saqib Saleem Asks How Could 2020 Possibly Exist; Watch Video

Vidyut Jammwal’s photos

Vidyut Jammwal’s photos are a treat for his fans and they never miss out to compliment him every time he posts any picture of himself. He recently shared a photo of himself and also engaged with his fans in order to have a second opinion about his attire in the image. He can be seen wearing a short sweater on top of a checkered shirt.

He paired it with a set of tattered jeans and black boots. In the caption, he stated that even though his jeans were tattered, his mother reluctantly approved this picture. Later, he also asked for a second opinion from his fans about his jeans to which many of them responded in the comments.

Also Read Emraan Hashmi Flaunts His Abs In His New Instagram Post, Fans Call Him 'hottie'

Also read Did You Know Deven Bhojani Of 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby' Directed Vidyut Jammwal's 'Commando 2'?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.