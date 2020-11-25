Vidyut Jammwal Turns Into 'Santa's Grandson', Asks Fans To 'send In Their Desires'

Vidyut Jammwal recently entertained his fans with a funny and flirty meme on social media. On November 24, Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a picture of him dressed as 'Santa'. The meme post read as "Due to the pandemic, which is dangerous for elders, Santa will send his grandson this year". Take a look at Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram post.

Vidyut Jammwal as Santa's grandson

In this Instagram post, Vidyut Jammwal shared a photoshopped image of him dressed as Santa. However, there was a twist, the actor was spotted shirtless. In this photoshopped picture, he stood next to a Christmas tree holding Santa's gifts' bag. Vidyut Jammwal also wrote a quirky caption. He said that there are limited days left for Christmas 2020 and urged his fans and followers to send in their desires and wishes. Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram caption simply read as "Limited days left!!

Send in your desiresðŸ˜Ž".

Fans left in splits

Fans were quick to share their responses to Vidyut Jammwal's photos. One of the Instagram users wrote, "But this Santa strong and handsome ðŸ’ªðŸ’•ðŸ’•ðŸ’•", while another added, "want to learn some Kalari moves from you.. And would love to take a selfie with youâ¤ï¸". Some fans also shared their desires to meet Vidyut in person. One of the actor's fans commented, "Santa I want to meet Vidyut Jamwal". Another fan added to the comment section, "Can we put Santa's grandson in the list please". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below.

Image Credits - Vidyut Jammwal Instagram Comment Section

Vidyut Jammwal is quite active on Instagram. The actor has 5.3 followers on the photo-sharing app. Recently, Vidyut shared a picture of him having a meal on a banana leaf. Calling himself a 'country cowboy' in his caption, the star expressed his happiness savouring traditional food, including rice and pooris with his hands. While in the first pic he can be seen enjoying his meal, in the second one he can be seen getting served more food. In the caption, Vidyut Jammwa wrote, "#CountryBoy...BACK TO THE ROOTS!". Take a look at Vidyut Jammwal's photos.

