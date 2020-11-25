Did You Know Deven Bhojani Of 'Baa Bahoo Aur Baby' Directed Vidyut Jammwal's 'Commando 2'?

Deven Bhojani is a popular face on Indian television with multiple critically-acclaimed shows and films that are remembered by the audiences even today. He played the character Gattu in the fan-favourite show, Baa Bahoo Aur Baby, gaining raving reviews from fans and critics alike. A lesser-known fact about the actor is that he directed the action-thriller film Commando 2 which starred Vidyut Jammwal and Adah Sharma in key roles. He also worked on shows like Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, creating an impressive filmography over the years.

Did you know Deven Bhojani directed Commando 2?

Commando 2 is an action-drama film released in the year 2017. The plot of this film revolves around Commando Karan and his thrilling fight against black money laundering. His exceptional training and martial arts skills help him eradicate black money systematically, with the help of a trained team. It stars actors like Esha Gupta, Vidyut Jammwal, and Adah Sharma in key roles.

This action-thriller has been directed by actor Deven Bhojani, who has previously helmed popular shows like Baa Bahoo Aur Baby and Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai. He is also a much-loved actor who stole hearts with his performance in Chala Mussaddi- Office Office, Agneepath, Mrs. Tendulkar, and Tara, amongst others.

The film Commando 2 did not do as well as the first installment but managed to receive impressive reviews from fans and critics. According to Box Office India, the film made more than ₹20 crores in the first week while its budget stood at ₹26 crores. Within the next few days during its run at the theatres, the film managed to make close to ₹39.04 crores, closing on an average note.

Where is Deven Bhojani now?

Actor Deven Bhojani was last seen in the recent SonyLIV web series, Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story. The show revolves around the Harshad Mehta Stock Market scam which shook the finance industry to the core. This series has lately been gaining a lot of attention for its commendable direction, strong performances, and powerful background score. It has been directed by Hansal Mehta and Jai Mehta and stars actors like Pratik Gandhi, Shreya Dhanwanthary and Anjali Barot in pivotal roles.

