Arjun Kapoor Shares 'post-recovery Happy Face' Clip On Instagram

Actor Arjun Kapoor, who was in home quarantine after being tested positive for COVID-19, has recently tested negative for the virus. The actor took to his Instagram handle and confirmed the news. He shared a cute video of himself as he enjoys the post-recovery phase.

Arjun Kapoor's post-recovery happy face

Arjun Kapoor recently shared a fun video of himself on his Instagram handle. The short video clip shows the actor enjoying leisure time at his balcony while taking the video. The clip shows the actor smiling as he uncovers his face from the mask and smiles at the camera. However, he again wears back the mask following the norms of staying safe. Sharing the post, the actor wrote, "Post recovery happy face" (sic). Take a look at Arjun Kapoor's post below:

A peek into Arjun Kapoor's Instagram

A few days back, the actor gave an update on his health. Sharing the post the actor wrote, “Hi! I’m happy to report that I have tested negative to coronavirus over the weekend. I’m feeling better after making a full recovery and excited to return to work. Thank you everyone for your good wishes and positivity” (sic). Check out the post below:

Moreover, the Ki & Ka actor also expressed gratitude to his fans and people for being pillars of strength through his recovery phase. The actor even requested and urged Indians and his fans to maintain safety precautions to insulate themselves from the deadly virus. He also thanked frontline workers for fighting COVID-19.

What's next for Arjun Kapoor?

Arjun Kapoor was last seen onscreen in Ashutosh Gowariker's period drama film, Panipat. The movie also featured Housefull 4 actor Kriti Sanon and Sanjay Dutt. Besides this, he will be seen next in Dibakar Banerjee's forthcoming venture Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar along with his Ishaqzaade co-star Parineeti Chopra. The movie was scheduled to release on March 20, 2020, but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been postponed indefinitely. Up until the lockdown was imposed, the actor had been working on Kaashvie Nair-directorial which was tentatively titled as Chale Chalo along with De De Pyaar De actor Rakul Preet Singh.

