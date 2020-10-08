Richa Chadha Reminisces Being ‘Bholi Punjaban’ From 'Fukrey' Through Latest Instagram Post

Richa Chadha has been a part of many Bollywood films but is most popular for her role as Bholi Punjaban from Fukrey. She played a bold and strong female character, who was known to speak up her mind and make things happen her way in the film. Richa Chadha earlier announced that her Fukrey team has reunited for another venture and in light of that, she reminisced her days as Bholi Punjaban and shared a video on Instagram.

Richa Chadha reminisces being Bholi Punjaban from Fukrey

Sharing a short clip of her character as Bholi Punjaban from Fukrey along with a popular dialogue from the film, Richa Chadha wrote in the caption, 'Mood'(sic). Calling the video her current mood, Richa Chadha's character in the video said, 'Good times are over boys...now its payback time'.(sic)

Richa Chadha in Fukrey

Actor Richa Chadha earlier shared on Instagram, that her Fukrey team had reunited and they were working on their next venture, Fukrey 3. Directed by Mirgdeep Singh Lamba, Fukrey and Fukrey 2 starred Ali Fazal, Pulkit Samrat, Varun Sharma, Manjot Singh, Vishakha Singh, and Priya Anand.

The first two parts of the film were superhits, and fans have been waiting for the third part now. Richa Chadha's character Bholi Punjaban is loosely based on an alleged pimp Sonu Punjaban. She shared a video as the team of Fukrey virtually read the script of Fukrey 3 together.

Richa Chadha was last seen in Kangana Ranaut’s film Panga. The actor has two more Bollywood projects which are expected to release soon. She will be seen in a biographical film Shakeela, based on the life of actor and former glamour model, who predominantly works in Southern Cinema. Shakeela began her career as an actor at the age of 16 and was tagged as a major sex symbol during the 1990s and early 2000s. Richa Chadha will also appear in the film, Abhi Toh Party Shuru Hui hai.

