Asim Riaz Asks Fans To 'spread Love And Respect', Thanks Sidharth Shukla; Read More

Bigg Boss 13 contestant Asim Riaz has taken to his Twitter account to open up on his thoughts after Siddharth Shukla congratulated him for featuring on the 17th spot of the 'Times 50 most desirable men' list. The list was released on Saturday. Two of Bigg Boss 13's male contestants made it to the most-awaited list. Asim Riaz stood at the 17th spot while Sidharth Shukla grabbed number 15.

Asim Riaz is the new entrant in the list and has thanked his well-wishers. He took to his Twitter to write, "Request to all my fans just keep spreading love, respect and let them keep hating. Don't you ever forget "love always wins..!!!"

Asim Riaz's Tweet

Request to all my fans just keep spreading love , respect and let them keep hating.

Don’t you ever forget “love always wins..!!! — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) August 24, 2020

Earlier, Sidharth Shukla extended a message for Riaz to congratulate him. He wrote, "Impressed with @iamrealasim opening his account at #17 on 50 Most Desirable Men in India. Congratulations". Asim Riaz replied to this saying, "Hey @sidharth_shukla I Hope you doin well. I appreciate it. Thank you". Check out the Tweet:

Impressed with @imrealasim opening his account at #17 on 50 Most Desireable Men in India congratulations



Happy #GaneshChaturthi everybody 😊 — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) August 22, 2020

Hey @sidharth_shukla I Hope you doin well. I appreciate it.

Thank you 😊 — Asim Riaz (@imrealasim) August 22, 2020

Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla's equation

Initially in their Bigg Boss days, Asim Riaz and Sidharth Shukla were called the 'Ram-Lakshman' of the house as they were spending most of their time together and having some memorable moments filled with laughter and fun. The duo later had a rift as Shukla's ex-girlfriend Shefali Jariwala entered the show and their bond broke.

However, by the end of the show, Sidharth and Asim tried to take the high road and buried their differences. They also made efforts to behave cordially with each other.

On the work front, both Sidharth Shukla and Asim Riaz were part of music videos post the show. Shukla was last seen in Dil Ko Karaar Aaya alongside Neha Sharma. Asim was a part of a song titled Khayaal Rakha Kar with co-contestant Himanshi Khurana.

