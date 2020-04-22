Vidyut Jammwal’s Next To Be A Hardcore Love Story Titled ‘Khuda Hafiz’

Vidyut Jammwal has proved his mettle as an action hero with films like Commando, Force, Bullett Raja, etc. His unique action style combined with martial arts has always struck a chord with the audience. Vidyut Jammwal is reportedly now prepping for his upcoming film which will, reportedly, be a romantic one.

Vidyut Jammwal to star in a romance film

After his successful stint with action-packed films, Vidyut Jammwal is all set to stray away from the genre and try something new. The actor will be next seen in a film titled, Khuda Hafiz. The film will be a romantic one and the audience will see a new side of the actor in the movie.

Vidyut Jammwal recently spoke about the same in an interview. He even went on to reveal that Khuda Hafiz is inspired by real events. The film is a story of a real-life man who falls head over heels in love and gets married during the last recession in 2009. The story will trace their journey and how they settle abroad in their lives.

Vidyut Jammwal added that Khuda Hafiz will focus on how the girl gets picked but her man always has her back. The film will be a hardcore romance flick. However, Vidyut Jammwal added that there will be a little bit of action in store for his fans as well.

The filming of Khuda Hafiz has already started and will be shot across Uzbekistan, Mumbai and Lucknow. Khuda Hafiz will be directed by Faruk Kabir of The Awakening fame. Vidyut Jammwal will be seen opposite Shivaleeka Oberoi who recently debuted with Yeh Saali Aashiqui. The film also stars veteran actor Annu Kapoor, Shiv Pandit and Aahana Kumara in pivotal roles.

