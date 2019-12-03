Vidyut Jammwal: Take A Look At The Commando Actor's Fitness Videos

Popularly known as one of the best action heroes of Bollywood, Vidyut Jammwal is a famous model-turned-actor. With every new film, you can see how easily he transforms into the role. Reportedly, the Commando 2 actor is professionally trained in martial arts and is also heavily involved in gymnastics. The actor made his debut as a well-built, good-looking villain along with John Abraham in 2011 with the film Force. Vidyut Jamwal, having a ripped physique is an epitome of fitness and he often shares videos of his session from the gym inspiring his fans to give it a try as well.

Vidyut Jaawal’s latest fitness videos

Vidyut Jammwal is seen doing workouts with a filled cylinder in this video. Seeing the way he is exercising with the cylinder, it looks like it is a normal routine for him. Jammwal many times has confessed that he owed his fit body to Kalarippayattu, which is an ancient Indian martial art form. Reportedly, he also went around the world to take part in various martial arts competitions representing India.

#kalaripayattu-I have been taught to stand up for what I believe in,even if it means standing alone..#warriorblood pic.twitter.com/JOWho5z38f — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) April 23, 2017

According to his interview with another entertainment porta, Vidyut’s fitness regimen includes training early in the morning from 6 am to 11 am. He does a mix of martial arts, Kalarippayattu, gymnastics, jiu-jitsu (a martial art and combat sport) and parkour. Also, he does not spend too much time in the gym and only goes there for strength training.

When your gym partner ties you and takes you for a walk..#salvadordali pic.twitter.com/u9wp36QO26 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) April 18, 2017

Apparently, he is not a follower of a strict diet and he believes in having a balanced yet tasty meal. His fitness mantra is a simple one – religiously do any physical activity that you love and it will make sure that you stay fit. Hence, he is an actor who is truly inspiring the youth when it comes to fitness.

