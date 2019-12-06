Commando 3 Box Office Collection Falls; Fails To Accelerate On Day 7

Commando 3 starring Vidyut Jammwal, Adah Sharma, and Angira Dhar is performing moderately well at the box office. In the movie, Gulshan Devaiah also features as the main antagonist. The film comprises of some thrilling action sequences and it is also the third installment of the Commando franchise. Vidyut played the lead role in the movie and both movies performed decently well at the box office. The movie had a decent first week with a total collection of ₹ 28 crores. For the first 5 days of the second week, the movie did moderate business but then experienced a fall at the box office.

With two big films releasing on Friday and the drops the movie experienced on Thursday and Wednesday, the movie faced a big drop in its second week. However, the total collection of the movie is better than the two previous films of the franchise comparatively.

On its first Friday, the movie collected a total of ₹4 crores whereas the net collection of the movie on its first Saturday and Sunday is ₹ 5 crores and ₹ 7 crores respectively. The total weekend collection of the movie is approximately more than ₹ 16 crores. In the first week of the movie, the movie faced a fall with just ₹ 3 crores approximately on Monday and Tuesday. On Wednesday and Thursday, the figures dropped further with a total of ₹ 4 crores approximately for the two days. Hence, the total first-week collection of Commando 3 is approximately ₹ 28 crores.

According to Box Office India, the movie may find it difficult to maintain a theatrical position at the box office because of the two new releases on Friday. Hotel Mumbai did not turn out to be a major competition for Commando 3. The movie was able to collect only ₹7 crores in the first week of its release.

About the movie

The film revolves around an intense chase between Vidyut Jammwal, who plays the role of an Indian army officer, and Gulshan Devaiah who is a menacing terrorist, conspiring several horrifying blasts at different parts of the country on the occasion of Dussehra. On his mission to catch the terrorist, he is accompanied by Adah Sharma, who plays the role of a feisty officer along with Angira Dhar who essays the role of a British intelligence officer. The dialogues and other sequences in the film brought out a patriotic appeal. It will be interesting to see if the film manages to stay rock-solid at the box office with two big films, Pati Patni Aur Woh and Panipat, releasing this weekend.

