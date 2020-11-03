Vidyut Jammwal Aces 7 Physical Feats, Leaves His Fans Stunned With Jaw-dropping Stunts

Vidyut Jammwal recently took to his Instagram handle to show glimpses of his new video on Youtube, which illustrated seven physical feats by him. In the video, he demonstrated seven unique and amazing physical feats and asked his fans to tell him about the one they liked the most. Let’s take a look at Vidyut Jammwal’s Instagram post.

Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram update

Vidyut Jammwal’s fitness videos are quite popular on social media, as the actor seems to be a fitness enthusiast. He recently shared another video in which he has demonstrated 7 physical feats that involve Martial Arts and Kalaripayattu forms.

In the video, the first form involved a set of two pots filled with water and kept at a height of one foot from the ground and each other. The actor then can be seen running towards the pots and flying over them by just touching the water and landing on the other side. He also showed the same in slow motion for fans to let them have a better look.

In the next one, Vidyut Jammwal performed some of his Martial Art techniques and blew off many candles just by powerful gestures through his hands and legs from a distance.

In the next video of Vidyut, he can be seen entertaining little kids by performing push-ups on the railing of an escalator. The kids looked thrilled by watching this amazing stunt by Vidyut Jammwal.

He dedicated his next stunt to Jackie Chan as he stated how the actor has inspired him and the whole world. In this, he performed with an egg in hand. He managed to break every set of bricks while holding the egg in his hand. The egg did not break and he managed to break 7 bricks.

The next video illustrated Vidyut Jammwal opening the caps of three water bottles through one stroke by his leg. It was a slo-mo video in which all the fans could easily watch him perform, taking note of his every move.

Vidyut Jammwal began his next stunt by keeping a bottle at a height of around 3 feet. He first kicked it from the bottom and as the bottle was in the air, he kicked it again while it was still in the air.

In the last stunt in Vidyut Jammwal’s video, he performed a stunt which only 2% of the people in the entire world can perform. He smoothly performed push-ups by resting his legs and arms on glass bottles. This is considered to be one of the most difficult stunts.

Fans love Vidyut Jammwal's fitness videos and this time again, they showered their love on his latest video. Take a look at how they reacted to his latest one.

