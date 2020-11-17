Bollywood actor Vidyut Jammwal recently shared a series of pictures of himself having a meal on a banana leaf on social media. He expressed his happiness savouring traditional food, including rice and pooris with his hands. While the first snap features him smiling for the capture, the second one shows him interacting with another person, who is visible serving curry to him. Here is everything you need to know about Vidyut Jammwal's photos on the photo-sharing platform.

Vidyut Jammwal calls himself a country boy as he 'goes back to his roots'

Vidyut Jammwal took to Instagram and shared a series of photos through his official handle on November 16, 2020, Monday. He posted a few pictures of himself rejoicing 'Sambhar rice' and 'Poori' on a banana leaf. In the first photo, the actor is visible smiling for the photo while holding a bite in his hand. Meanwhile, the second one in the carousel post shows him interacting with a guy from the restaurant, who is serving him more curry.

The actor has opted for a simple look in the photos posing with his food at an outdoor location. He has donned a plain white t-shirt with casual bottoms. Vidyut Jammwal also seems jolly in the capture. In the caption accompanying his post, the actor has used a hashtag calling himself a 'Country Boy'. He has described his photos by writing, “Back to the roots!” on Instagram. Check out Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram post on the social media platform below:

Response to Vidyut Jammwal's Instagram photos

Within a day of sharing the Instagram post, Vidyut Jammwal garnered more than 7, 02, 000 likes and over 3146 comments on the photo-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the star expressed how much they wanted to eat those South Indian dishes. Many among them grew nostalgic remembering how fun was it to eat food on a banana leaf. Meanwhile, actor Vivek Gopan asked Jammwal, ‘Kerala Sadhya .....back to Kerala???’ in the comment section of the Instagram post. Here are some of the responses to Vidyut Jammwal's photos that you must check out:

