Vidyut Jammwal Shows How To Stretch One's Legs After A Long Flight; Watch

Vidyut Jammwal is not only known for his acting skills but also for his workout regime. He is one of the fittest actors in the industry. Recently, he shared how he stretched his legs after a long flight in a video on Instagram.

Vidyut Jammwal shared how he stretches his legs after a long flight

Actor Vidyut Jammwal took to Instagram to share a video where he is seen stretching his legs after a long flight. He is seen sitting on his feet and stretching forward one leg at a time. He is heard saying that this is how one must stretch their legs. In the caption, he wrote, “Stretching my legs after a LONGGGGG FLIGHT.. #ITrainLikeVidyutJammwal”.

In this Vidyut Jammwal’s video, he is seen wearing a black jumper teeshirt and green checked tracks. He is seen sporting pink sports shoes. He has worn black shades as well. Vidyut Jammwal’s video received 328K likes and 837 comments within 45 minutes of uploading. His fans and followers were quick to react to this video. One user has cheekily commented that Vidyut is flexible enough. Many have used fire emojis to express their admiration. See their reactions here:

Vidyut Jammwal’s Instagram gives a sneak-peek into the actor’s life. He regularly shares pictures from his personal and professional life on social media. He is a huge animal lover as he posts pictures of him caressing various animals as well. His pet dog also frequently makes it to his Instagram feed. He also shares his photos from his photoshoots as well.

Vidyut Jammwal’s Instagram also gives his fans and followers a glimpse of his workout sessions. In the videos, he can be seen working out intensively and rigorously. He is a Kalaripayattu expert which is a type of intense martial art. He is known to be performing his own stunts as well.

Jammwal made his debut with the John Abraham starrer Force which released in 2011. He also went on to star in Stanley Ka Dabba, Bullet Raja and Yaara. He is most famous for his role in the Commando movie franchise. He also starred in the movies Junglee and Khuda Haafiz.

