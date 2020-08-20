Vidyut Jammwal’s New Video Shows Him Acing The Art Of Kalari Chalanam; Watch Here

Vidyut Jammwal always manages to leave his fans in awe with his rigorous fitness routine or his Kalaripayattu stunts on his social media. Recently, the actor shared a new video wherein he can be acing the art of Kalari Chalanam which is the ancient art of depicting the movement of the animals. The video has the Khuda Hafiz actor showcasing the various movements of the animals effortlessly.

Vidyut Jammwal imitates an elephant

The video starts by Vidyut depicting a trapped animal as he struggles and howls ferociously in a net. The video then has a voice-over which says that to learn the art of Kalari Chalanam, one does not need to learn a book of rules. Instead one can form a relationship with an animal to which he or she relates, they should try to gain its respect and build trust with the animal.

The voice-over then says that the key rule of Kalari Chalanam is observation. Vidyut can be seen posing happily with elephants and snakes during the voice-over. The video then shows the Commando actor imitating the postures of an elephant by depicting the trunks and the mightiness of an elephant. One may be reminded of the actor's film, Junglee during this stint.

Vidyut Jammwal moves like a monkey

The actor then masters the art of imitating the monitor lizard. He can be seen crawling and depicting the leg movements like the lizard. The actor then imitates the movements of a snake which is evident from his slithering hand gestures. Vidyut's hand movements and expressions are to utmost precision during this stint.

The actor then tries to imitate a scorpion. He depicts the tail of the scorpion by lifting his leg up. Needless to say, the actor nails the movements with ease.

Lastly, Vidyut goes on to imitate a monkey. He can be seen moving with like a monkey in the video and can also be seen jumping from a tree. The Yaara actor nails the challenging postures effortlessly in the video. The flawless video depicts Vidyut's precision when it comes to the art of Kalari Chalanam. Take a look at the video shared by the actor.

