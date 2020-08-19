Richa Chadha Takes Off To Meet Ali On The Sets Of His New Project In Khandala

As the global pandemic continues to scare the world, India is on its process to unlock in phases. Hoping for the situation to get better as time passes, the entertainment industry is now returning to normalcy. Bollywood actor, Ali Fazal is currently shooting for his upcoming movie in Khandala, with very few cast and crew members. But, reports from India Forum suggest that Ali Fazal’s wife-to-be and Bollywood actor herself, Richa Chadha, is on her way to meet the actor. Read ahead to know.

Richa Chadha on her way to meet Ali Fazal in Khandala

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been away from each other during the lockdown period, as Ali Fazal was stuck at his native place. But now, the actor is back in Mumbai and has in fact been going in and out of the town for the shooting of his upcoming movie. The actor will be shooting for another two weeks at Khandala, and Richa Chadha will reportedly be joining him for at the end of his shooting schedule.

Reportedly, Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal didn’t get to meet much throughout the lockdown period as they were following the safety guidelines in the strictest ways possible. It is only in the last month that they have met each other, that too only a few times. With Ali Fazal shooting at a remote location, Richa Chadha wanted to be with him on set. It is a perfect working getaway for the duo and the crew was delighted to see Richa Chadha, who is in fact known by most of the people on the unit.

Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha met each other on the sets of Fukrey (2013), and romance started to brew. They were to tie the knot in April 2020 but have recently announced that the two are pushing their wedding to next year (2021), due to the global pandemic. As of 2020, the two actors are very keen on completing their pending projects and have plans of being focused on their work.

