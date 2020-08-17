Vidyut Jammwal's 'X-rayed With Vidyut' New Episode To Feature Michael Jai White

Bollywood star Vidyut Jammwal has always impressed his fans with his action sequences in his movies. Recently, the actor started a YouTube series titled X-Rayed by Vidyut. The actor interviewed a Thai martial artist named Tony Jaa on the first episode of X-Rayed with Vidyut while he interviewed actor Scott Adkins in the second episode of his series.

Vidyut Jammwal has now released the trailer of the third episode of X-rayed with Vidyut. This time, American actor Michael Jai White has been invited as a guest for a chat session.

Vidyut Jammwal's next guest

Vidyut Jammwal shared the trailer of the upcoming episode of X-rayed by Vidyut on his Instagram account. The video included a few clips from the interview in which the two celebrities were talking about the action sequences in their films and the injuries they suffered while filming it. Michael Jai White shared that he got a few bullet wounds on his body and Vidyut Jammwal shared that he got a few teeth marks on his right punching hand, from shooting for action sequences.

Along with the video, Vidyut Jammwal introduced the guest on the episode of X-rayed by Vidyut. The actor shared that he fondly likes to call Michael Jai White as 'The Spiritual Gangster'. He further wrote that the episode will soon be out on his YouTube channel.

Michael Jai White is an actor, martial artist, and director. He has been a part of several Hollywood movies, mostly action. Michael Jai White has also appeared in several television series. He was known for his stunts in movies like Prototype and In Deadly Ground. He became a household name after he played the character of a boxer Mike Tyson in an HBO television movie Tyson. The latter will be giving an insight into his life, on Vidyut Jammwal's X-rayed by Vidyut.

