Vidyut Shares Pink Floyd 'pièce De Résistance' Of Hardeep Puri Meeting; Painting A Draw

The Statue of Unity in honour of first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel has been one of the popular monuments created in India in recent years, and it seems it enjoys a good fan following. Recently, Union Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted his admiration for it, by incorporating it in a painting. The painting stood out when Vidyut Jammwal recently visited the leader as the duo enjoyed a good time together and praised each other.

Vidyut Jammwal meets Hardeep Singh Puri

Describing Vidyut as ‘popular youth icon & action star’, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday shared how he was happy to meet the actor. The Bharatiya Janata Party leader highlighted how they posed with the ‘painting depicting Statue of Unity’ at his office.

Apart from the Statue of Unity, there was also the Statue of Liberty in the painting along with Lord Hanuman, an aircraft and more. However, the minister highlighted the recently installed monument as he was looking forward to visit Kevadia on Friday.

Vidyut termed it as ‘absolute pleasure’ to meet Puri. Like the painting was a highlight for the minister, the Commando star also had a ‘pièce de résistance’, which was the songs of legendary band Pink Floyd’s playing in the office.

It was an absolute pleasure to meet you sir..PINK fLOYD being played in your office was the pièce de résistance 👏 https://t.co/lssSTlgRM0 — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) October 29, 2020

PM Modi to visit Statue of Unity

While Puri announced plans to visit the Statue of Unity, another visitor is set to be Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The Prime Minister is to visit home state Gujarat for two days from Friday. The leader will offer tributes to Sardar Patel on his birth anniversary, which is also celebrated as National Unity Day.

Apart from the installation of the statue, which is considered the tallest in the world, the PM’s visit has often made headlines, be it the sharing a stunning bird’s eye view from an aircraft or paying tributes to Sardar Patel at the Statue of Unity after the Lok Sabha elections victory last year.

On landing in Ahmedabad, paid tributes to the great Sardar Patel.



An icon of modern India, his contribution towards nation building is monumental. pic.twitter.com/wRwrWDrqjy — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 26, 2019

Vidyut on professional front

Meanwhile, Vidyut featured in films like Yaara and Khuda Haafiz this year. Both the movies had released on digital platforms due to the COVID-19 pandemic. While the actor is known for his action star image, both the films gave him opportunity to display various emotions and facets.

