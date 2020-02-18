'World Famous Lover' Starring Vijay Deverakonda Disappoints With Its ₹8.6 Cr Collection

Vijay Deverakonda’s film World Famous Lover was released on February 14, 2020, on Valentine’s Day. The film was expected to have a humungous opening but the film has turned out to be a huge box-office disappointment. Take a look at Vijay Deverakonda’s World Famous Lover’s box-office collection here.

'World Famous Lover' Box-office collection

Vijay Deverakonda is currently one of the most promising South Indian actors in the film industry. Vijay rose to fame after he starred in the film 'Arjun Reddy'. This movie made him a household name. His latest release, however, has not been able to set the Box Office on fire.

This romantic drama film has been written and directed by Kranthi Madhav. World Famous Lover was one of the highly anticipated releases of the year. But, according to several media portals the Vijay Deverakonda starrer is not performing well at the box-office.

According to a report by the Andhra Box Office, World Famous Lover has only collected ₹8.6cr since its release on February 14, 2020. The Andhra Box Office report further states that this Vijay Deverakonda starrer film has collected ₹29 cr worldwide since the film hit the theatres on the occasion of Valentine’s Day.

According to another media portal’s report, the opening of World Famous Lover was comparitively lower than Vijay Deverakonda’s last film 'Dear Comrade'. Dear Comrade had an opening weekend of ₹18 cr. The media portal’s report, further suggests that the low collections of World Famous Lover have incurred major losses to the makes and distributors. Although makers are expecting the film to pick up its pace this weekend and rake in some good numbers.

Image Courtesy: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

