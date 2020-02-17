Vijay Deverakonda's 'World Famous Lover' Fails To Impress At Box Office?

Even before Vijay Deverakonda's World Famous Lover released, many movie analysts had predicted that the film would fail to impress at the box office. The movie released on February 14 i.e. Valentine's Day and is an anthology romance drama that also featured Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa and Izabelle Leite in lead roles.

As of today, February 17, the film World Famous Lover has already completed three days in theatres. So here is a look at World Famous Lover box office collection for day three, to find out if the analysts were right about the film's failure or not.

World Famous Lover box office collection for day three, February 17, 2020

Vijay Deverakonda's latest film, World Famous Lover, seems to be fizzling out in its first week itself. The movie has only earned around ₹7.24 crores, as of day three. This is a massive disappointment for Vijay Deverakonda and the filmmakers, as the movie needs to make around ₹23 crores to reach the break-even point. However, with its lackluster performance, many analysts are now predicting that the movie will not even make its money back and will be an undeniable flop.



However, World Famous Lover did manage to beat out NOTA, which only earned around ₹7.20 crores by day 3 of its release. But that is not a huge win for the Vijay Deverakonda starrer, as Nani's latest film Gang Leader has amassed over ₹11.73 crores and has already recovered around 50% of its initial budget.

Many analysts have compared these numbers and have concluded that World Famous Lover is a new low for Vijay Deverakonda, claiming that the movie's poor performance might also damage his overall brand.

Furthermore, while fans and critics praised Vijay Deverakonda's performance in World Famous Lover, both unanimously also panned the film's script. This negative reception from critics and fans alike will further deter moviegoers from watching the film. Due to these reasons, analysts are now saying that the movie's fate is sealed and it is destined to be a major flop for actor Vijay Deverakonda.

