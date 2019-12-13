Vijay Sethupathi's Trailer For Kadaisi Vivasayi Officially Released

The much-awaited trailer of the film Kadaisi Vivasayi starring Vijay Sethupathi was released and fans were excited. The film has been directed by M Manikandan, who has previously directed Kakka Muttai. He is also the producer, cinematographer and scriptwriter for the film.

Vijay Sethupathi's Kadaisi Vivasayi trailer released

The story revolves around an 85-year-old farmer Nallandi. The trailer depicts the life of a farmer in a distant village in some part of Tamil Nadu. The protagonist knows nothing beyond his farm and mistakes a policeman in uniform for an electrical board staff member. While he charged with murder the poor farmer asks if he can attend to his crops during the court hearings.

Vijay Sethupathi plays the role of an eccentric man whereas Yogi Babu is seen as a comic relief playing the character of an elephant mahout. The trailer tries to convey the message of the last surviving farmer in a village. The trailer did not see the clichéd portrayal of a hero delivering sermons on the need for organic farming or an evil businessman trying to take away the land of helpless farmers. The trailer seemed like a new approach and is being appreciated by fans.

In an interview with a news portal, the director mentioned that Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing the role of a character named Ramaiah who is a devotee of Lord Murugan. The director added that his role required a lot of physical work, such as climbing up hills. The director admitted that if Vijay were to play a hero he would’ve told him to do all the tasks without hesitation. However, Vijay Sethupathi will be seen playing a supporting character in the film due to which the director admitted to being hesitant and also feeling bad. He further assured that regardless of the role Vijay did what was best for the character and did what was asked from him.

