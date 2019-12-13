Vijay Deverakonda Reveals The First Look Of One Of The Female Leads From His Upcoming Film

Vijay Deverakonda of Arjun Reddy fame will be seen in a romantic film in the year 2020. The film stars four women and has been titled World Famous Lover. The first look of one of the female leads was released by actor Vijay Deverakonda on his social media handles.

Vijay Deverakonda releases the first look of Aishwarya Rajesh from World Famous Lover

World Famous Lover has been creating a hype amongst the audience for a while now. The film is being directed by Kranthi Madhav and produced by KA Vallabha. The film will feature four female leads including Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite. The makers had reportedly announced that the first look of each of the lead characters will be released one by one. Keeping their word, the makers released the first look of Aishwarya Rajesh’s character.

In a post made by actor Vijay Deverakonda, she can be seen donning the attire of a south Indian wife. She can be seen wearing a green saree with her hair tied into a bun with a towel. The two characters can be seen having a romantic moment in the picture released. In the caption for the post, the actor has mentioned the potential names of the characters, Seenayya and Suvarna. He has also revealed the release date of the film in the caption. The film will release on Valentine’s day in 2020, which is February 14. Have a look at the post here.

The first look of Vijay Deverakonda from the film World Famous Lover released

The first look of Vijay Deverakonda’s character from World Famous Lover was released by the actor on September 23, 2019. In the picture, the actor can be seen with bruises and blood all over his bearded face. He can also be seen with a lit cigarette while smoke comes out of his mouth. In the cation, the actor has written “Next Up”. Have a look at the post here.

