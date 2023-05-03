Dahaad Trailer: Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma In A Thrilling Cat-and-mouse Chase

Sonakshi Sinha will be playing the role of a cop in her upcoming series Dahaad. The show, directed by Reema Kagti, sees Sonakshi essay Anjali Bhaati, who is on a hunt to nab a serial killer on the loose. The trailer was released on Wednesday at a launch event in Mumbai. Dahaad has earlier premiered at the Berlin International Film Festival 2023. Now, it is all set for streaming.

Vijay seems to be the suspected serial killer. Gulshan Devaiah and Sohum Shah play cops working with Sonakshi's character. Anjali is tasked with investigating the case of two missing women. After connecting the dots, Anjali arrives at the conclusion that all missing persons cases can be traced back to one person. The cat-and-mouse chase plays out in the arid weather of Rajasthan.

In an earlier statement, Sonakshi said, “Dahaad, for me, is an extremely special project. It not only marks my streaming debut, but it is also the first-ever Indian series to be presented at the 2023 Berlinale Film Festival. Anjali Bhaati is different from any other character I’ve played before. Reema and Zoya have created a character that is not just unafraid, but has the potential to become a role model for the generation”. Check out the trailer for Dahaad below.

Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma, and others at the Dahaad trailer launch event

The cast of Dahaad got together for the trailer launch event in Mumbai. In one of the pictures, Sonakshi Sinha and others were seen seated as they interacted with the media. Vijay Varma, Sonakshi, Gulshan Devaiah, director Reema Kagti and Sohum Shah also posed together for a snap. Check out their pictures from the trailer launch below.

Dahaad is created by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. They had earlier worked together on Made In Heaven. Reema and Ruchika Oberoi have co-directed some of the episodes for the show. It is slated to stream from May 12. (Images from Varinder Chawla).