Vikas Khanna Joins Hands With Sonu Sood, Feeds Migrant Workers On Their Way Back Home

Vikas Khanna took to his social media to inform his fans about his endeavor to join hands with Sonu Sood and feed the migrant workers in this time of crisis.

Vikas Khanna

After Sonu Sood, chef Vikas Khanna is also doing his bit to help the migrant workers in this time of crisis. Vikas Khanna has taken it upon himself to feed these migrant workers during the ongoing pandemic. Vikas Khanna has taken up the responsibility to feed these migrant workers from time to time who are finally able to go back home now because of the massive help provided by Sonu Sood. 

Vikas Khanna shared about his endeavor to feed the migrant workers

Vikas Khanna also took to his social media to inform his fans that they have managed to complete the 7 million mark in providing the migrant workers with food. Vikas Khanna shared a picture of the food items being distributed to the migrant workers who are aboard a bus and are all set to leave for their homes. Vikas Khanna also thanked the team of the National Disaster Response Force for their help in this endeavor. Netizens were also all praise for Vikas Khanna and Sonu Sood for their selfless act during this tough time. Check out the tweet by Vikas Khanna and the reactions of the netizens to it. 

Vikas Khanna had prepared and named a dish after Sonu Sood's birthplace

Sometime back, Vikas Khanna had also prepared and named a dish after Sonu Sood's native village, Moga in Punjab. This was the chef's way to thank the Simmba actor for coming as a guardian angel for the needy during this migrant crisis. Sharing the dish on his social media, Vikas thanked Sonu Sood for inspiring so many people.

Vikas Khanna had further added on the tweet saying that he cannot cook for Sonu Sood right now in appreciation for his work. Vikas Khanna further said that this is the reason why he is sending Sonu this dish called Moga which is named after his birthplace. Check out the chef's tweet.

For the unversed, Sonu Sood has been trying his best to arrange buses for migrant workers stuck in Mumbai. The Happy New Year actor arranged for a bus to Darbhanga earlier this month which also had two pregnant women on board. While talking about the same with an esteemed publication, Sonu Sood had also revealed that one of the ladies delivered her baby yesterday and said that her family called him yesterday to inform him that they are naming the baby after him.

 

 

