Vikas Guppta Reveals Chef Vikas Khanna Told Him His Videos 'saved A Boy's Life'

Bigg Boss fame Vikas Guppta has been garnering attention on social media. The producer has been sharing several motivation videos on his Instagram and also interacting with his followers to guide them. Recently, in an Instagram live session with Karan Kundrra, Vikas Guppta revealed that chef Vikas Khanna informed him that his videos saved a life.

Talking about the phone call, Vikas Guppta said that chef Vikas Khanna called him up to share that his videos saved a person’s life. Vikas continued that the boy was about to commit suicide but Vikas Guppta’s motivational sayings inspired him to not take such a drastic step. Vikas Guppta was extremely happy while he shared about the incident and the positive response he has been receiving on his videos. He added that he is ready to bear with hatred and negativity if he continues to get such warmth.

Vikas Guppta reveals about being bisexual

Vikas Guppta in a long 53-minute video explained the struggles he has gone through all these years and thanked Ekta Kapoor, Karan Kundra, for standing next to him. On his Twitter handle, Vikas wrote, "Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out" [sic]

Hi Just wanted to let you know a tiny detail about me. I fall in love with the human regardless of their gender. There r more like me. With #Pride I am Bisexual #VikasGupta PS No more being blackmailed or bullied #priyanksharma #ParthSamthaan ThankU for forcing me to come out 😊 pic.twitter.com/0N403EDukp — Vikas Guppta (@lostboy54) June 20, 2020

He revealed many of his bitter experiences in the past. In the clip, Vikas admits that he was in a relationship with Priyank Sharma. Vikas Guppta said, "Priyank was the boy I was in a relationship with. I and Priyank had started out as really good friends but then it turned into something else." Vikas even revealed that Priyank Sharma lived at his place for 1.5 years.

Vikas Guppta further talked about Priyank's randomness in the Bigg Boss house. Guppta added, after Bigg Boss, Priyank started 'harassing' him a lot. Vikas talked about the time when Priyank Sharma worked with him on one of his shows. Vikas added that after the completion of the first schedule, Priyank started 'harassing' him.

"Priyank Sharma stopped coming for the shoot," said Vikas. Later, Guppta also talked about Priyank's leg bone and revealed how Sharma posted about him shooting, despite the pain he had in his legs. Vikas Guppta revealed that Priyank had said to him that if he doesn't get operated in a month's time then he will have to undergo severe surgery.

