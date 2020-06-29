Vikas Khanna Reveals His Hunger Drive Began After He Saw A Spam Email; Details Inside

Chef Vikas Khanna has been helping the needy during the COVID-19 pandemic in his own way. The Michelin-star chef has been donating food to orphanages old age homes as well as to the widows in Vrindavan and dabbawala’s in Mumbai. Vikas Khanna revealed that his drive began after he saw a spam email in his inbox.

ALSO READ: Chef Vikas Khanna Organising Food Distribution Drive For Mumbai's Dabbawalas, Widows In Vrindavan

It has been reported that Vikas Khanna’s hunger began when he saw a spam email in his inbox that read that the lockdown in India has caused the old age home to suffer and that it needs their attention. On April 1, 2020, he saw the email and the pictures of the elderly lying without food. Vikas Khanna’s hunger drive soon began to take shape.

Vikas Khanna's Instagram

Vikas Khanna revealed that at the time he deleted the mail. But he said the pictures that he saw broke his heart. He added that he has worked at old age homes previously and hence he knows that they do have a shortage of food sometimes. Vikas Khanna decides to take matters in his own hands and sent out a tweet to check the authenticity of the mail. He wrote that he was soon bombarded with emails from people all over India. He said that he did not know if people paid attention to his tweets but after he got emails from people from Goa to Karnataka he was sure that he wanted to help.

ALSO READ: Times When Vikas Khanna Helped The Needy During COVID-19 Lockdown: Read Details

The National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) helped Vikas Khanna’s donation plan to be brought to life. He stated that the NDRF helped him execute his plan. Vikas Khanna’s hunger drive has reportedly helped distribute 14 million meals over the course of 80 days across 125 cities in India. They have helped old age homes, orphanages, widows in ashrams as well as leprosy centres.

Vikas Khanna keeps updating his fans about the donation drives that he carries out. His social media is filled with pictures of how his hunger dive is going. Most recently, he shared a video speaking about the UTSAV initiative of Feed India, where they are seen supporting the dabbawala in Mumbai. In his post, which was posted two days back, Vikas Khanna mentioned that the initiative has helped provide 17 Million+ Meals.

ALSO READ: Vikas Khanna Politely Schools British Anchor For 'hungry India' Claptrap; Gives It Back

ALSO READ: Vikas Khanna Speaks About 'Feed India' Drive, Hails Mother As Source Of Motivation; Watch

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.