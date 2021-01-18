Vikas Khanna Recalls Auditioning Artists For Anarkali In 'The Last Colour'

Vikas Khanna took to his Instagram handle and went down memory lane of the casting during his movie The Last Colour. The chef and filmmaker talked about a prominent character, Anarkali in the film and how he was adamant about casting the right person for it. He recalled that he refused to up a man in saree for the role.

'The Last Colour' cast: Who plays Anarkali?

Vikas Khanna dedicated a post to Rudrani Chhetri. The filmmaker revealed that for a month he delayed the movie’s shoot, as he wanted to do “complete justice to one of the most important characters of the film”. The chef and filmmaker stated in the post that he has always voiced-voted for minorities in whichever form he could. He wrote in the caption, “I have always voiced-voted for minorities. It could be for hiring in my restaurants or FeedIndia or dedicating my Epic book UTSAV to the transgender community of India”.

Vikas Khanna further talked about Anarkali’s character in the film The Last Colour. The filmmaker wrote in the caption that Anarkali was transgender, who had the power of a man and woman combined. Anarkali, as he mentioned in the post, was Chhoti’s guardian and stood up against the corrupt system. Further, he recalled auditioning artists for the character.

Vikas Khanna mentioned in the post, “While auditioning artists for her character, I was very clear about one thing - I WILL NOT DRESS UP A MAN IN SAREE FOR THIS ROLE. I was on a mission to find a transgender person to play it and auditioned 100s of transgenders in Varanasi, Delhi, Kolkata, Chandigarh and Jaipur, but couldn’t find the perfect match. Until one day I saw pictures and clips of beautiful Rudrani. I’m humbled that she accepted to play the character. Her eyes, pain, silence, acting, dedication, discipline, and talent is unmatched. I’m glad that I stood on my terms and found God in the form of Anarkali.” Check out the post below.

Vikas Khanna's Instagram

About 'The Last Colour'

The Last Colour revolves around the life of a widow living a life in the city of Banaras. That woman develops a sweet affectionate bond with a young girl who is a ropewalker by profession. The same book was later adapted into a movie with the same title. The movie stars Neena Gupta and was running for Oscar 2020 nominations.

