Vikas Khanna Takes Initiative To Help The Needy, Farah Khan Appreciates The Move

It has been more than a month since complete COVID-19 lockdown was announced in various states of India to avoid the spread of the Coronavirus. While people have prepared themselves for the COVID-19 lockdown, there are also some other sections that were not prepared for something like this to happen at all. Many celebrities have taken the initiative to help such sections, the newest addition to this list being Chef Vikas Khanna.

Vikas Khanna helps poor people

There are people who are stuck in other states and do not have a place to call home. At this time, celebrities have been taking the initiative to help the people in need and such celebrity is Vikas Khanna. The celebrity chef has been trying to provide as much help as possible along with his team. He and his team have collected over 100 quintals of dry ration and have been able to help families in more than 15 cities of India. A few of the cities are Ghaziabad, Meerut, Pune, Jodhpur, Mijwan, Vrindavan, Bhopal, Mangalore, Delhi, and more. He has shared the message on his social media profile where other celebrities also responded.

Please call-check with local old-age homes, orphanages or hospitals in your city if they need dry rations.

We are creating a supply chain to help them as much as we can. ❤

Forward info to info@vkhanna.com — Vikas Khanna (@TheVikasKhanna) April 23, 2020

Farah Khan supports Vikas Khanna's efforts

Farah Khan supported Vikas Khanna's efforts by sharing his social media post on her profile. Not only Farah Khan but also Umar Riaz shared Vikas Khanna's Instagram story. As per reports, Vikas Khanna's team is providing orphanages, age homes, ashrams, and hospitals with food, masks, sanitary napkins, and PPE. They have also mentioned a helpline number on which people can call if they need dry rations during COVID-19 lockdown.

