Vikas Khanna's Books For Foodies That Offer A Unique Perspective On Food

Celebrity chefs are bringing together some amazing combinations of recipes in books. Several Indian chefs have also caught on to this trend, but they have started coming up with cookbooks that are different as well as indigenous. Vikas Khanna is one such Indian chef who is changing the definition of Indian cuisine all over the world. Here are some books by Vikas Khanna, that you should totally check out.

Khanna Sutra: Food Lessons in Love by Vikas Khanna

In the book Khanna Sutra: Food Lessons in Love, he presents a rich collection of recipes that guaranteed to make an enjoyable experience of cooking for your loved ones. In each recipe, Chef Vikas Khanna invokes passion through the innovative use of different foods considered to be aphrodisiacs. The has several classified sections like Soups, Salads, Fish & Shellfish, Meat & Poultry, Vegetables, Sides, Desserts and Drinks among others, and each recipe of Khanna Sutra has an international edge.

Savour Mumbai: A Culinary Journey Through India's Melting Pot by Vikas Khanna

According to Goodreads, this book is his tribute to Mumbai, which lays on the table a variety of delicious food options: Maharashtrian, Parsi, Gujarati, Konkani, street food and so much more. The chef believes that the food in Mumbai is that is as multi-flavoured as the city itself. In the book Savour Mumbai, he visits some of his favourite restaurants and eateries, selects their signature dishes, helpfully modifying and adapting their recipes into a form that will be a boon to the home cook.

UTSAV: A Culinary Epic of Indian Festivals by Vikas Khanna

India is a land of festivals. Every day is a celebration of life, victory, light, and love, in-country rich with history and tradition. The book UTSAV is a photographic work of over a thousand pages, featuring delicious recipes throughout, and honouring a country that has embraced everyone. In an interview with a media portal, the chef disclosed that UTSAV is the tribute of a son to his motherland: “I celebrate her every day as a festival. The festival may belong to any religion, belief… but for me, it only belongs to you, Mother India.”

