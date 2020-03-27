How To Eat Oats The Right Way? Celebrity Chef Vikas Khanna Shares His Way

Vikas Khanna is one of the most popular chefs in the world and became a household name in India for judging several seasons of MasterChef India. In the third season of his show Kitchen, Khanna & Konversations, the celebrity chef whipped several delicious recipes with the Stree actor Shraddha Kapoor, Cricketer Shikhar Dhawan, and the Pretham actor Pearle Maaney.

In a recent interview with an online portal, Chef Vikas spoke about the right way to have oats. Let's take a look at his nutritious recipe here.

Also Read | Times Vikas Khanna Represented India At A Global Platform From Culinary To Movies

Also Read | Michelin Star Holder Chef Vikas Khanna's Net Worth Will Stun You

Vikas Khanna on how to eat oats the right way

In an interview with an online portal, Vikas Khanna spoke about the benefits of having oats daily. He stated that oats are packed with nutrients and fibre, and are the best way to start the day. He further added that oats are also rich in essential proteins that help with maintaining good cholesterol levels and a healthy heart. According to him, oats are so versatile that one can pack enough flavours and be inventive to make delicious dishes out of them.

Vikas Khanna shared a quick 5-minute idea to prepare oats. In the interview, the celebrity chef shared his recipe, adding that he lightly dry roasts the oats first and then adds a little bit of milk followed by a lot of nuts and fruits. When further asked about some unconventional ways to use oats, Chef Vikas stated that oats in themselves are unconventional and can amplify the flavour of a regular dish.

The MasterChef India Judge also opened up about his favourite restaurants in India. He revealed that his all-time favourite restaurants in India are Sasumaa Gujarati Thali in Surat and Noir in Mumbai. Vikas Khanna is currently in New York amid the coronavirus lockdown.

Also Read | Vikas Khanna Reveals His Father's Death Made Him Guilty About Being Too Busy With Work

Also Read | Vikas Khanna Reveals His Early Struggles Through An Old Letter To His Grandmother