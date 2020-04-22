Neena Gupta And MasterChef Vikas Khanna Bake Lemon Yogurt Cake; Watch Video

Neena Gupta has been making the best use of her time during the quarantine. She has been trying her hands at baking. The actor recently collaborated with Michelin chef Vikas Khanna and baked a mouth-watering ‘Lemon Yogurt Cake.’ The actor has shared the video of her making this cake on her social media handle.

Neena Gupta took to Instagram to show her fans how to make the ‘Lemon Yogurt Cake’ with the help of MasterChef Vikas Khanna. The actor kept the phone on a stand and prepared the batter for the cake with the ingredients as Vikas Khanna narrated. She went on to churn the batter consisting of butter, sugar, lemon and many other delicious ingredients and went on to layer it on the tray.

Once she put the batter on the tray she put the tray in the oven and once it was baked she carefully took out the cake from the oven and shouted in joy telling Vikas, "Thank you so much." Towards the end of the video, she and Vikas Khanna posed with their respective cakes in front of the camera. Check out the video below.

How to make Lemon Yogurt Cake (as given in the video)

Add melted butter in a large mixing bowl. Then add the same quantity of sugar as much as you added for the butter. Add half tablespoon of vanilla essence. Then with the help of a scraper, scrape a little bit of lemon and then add some lemon juice. Add two eggs in the large mixing bowl and mix well.

Once you mix the ingredients well, add the same quantity of curds that you used for the sugar and butter in the mixing bowl and mix well. Add two teaspoons of baking powder. Add double the amount of flour (maida) as compared to the butter and mix well.

In a tray add some oil and sugar as it will give a good texture. Add the batter in the tray and put it in the oven at 350 degrees. Till the cake is baking, in another plate add lime juice and sugar and mix well.

Keep checking the cake until it is done. Once your cake is perfectly baked make small holes and add the juice that you made. This will keep your cake moist. And once you add the juice your cake is ready. Enjoy your Lemon Yogurt cake.

