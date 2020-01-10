Vikram Bhatt Reveals Why Hina Khan Is The Perfect Choice For 'Hacked'

Popular television actor Hina Khan, who is gearing up for her digital debut with web series Damaged 2, is also all set to make her film debut. The actor surprised her fans after announcing her project titled Hacked. Ahead of its release, the director of the Hina Khan starrer, Vikram Bhatt spoke about the film and gave an insight into the film.

Filmmaker Vikram Bhatt's Hacked is set to release next month. In an interview, Bhatt said that when he saw actor Hina Khan after her performance in Bigg Boss 11, he knew she was the perfect choice for the role. Adding to the conversation, Vikram Bhatt also remarked that Hina Khan stayed in one character for eight years, while referring her debut daily soap, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. He called Hina a good looking actor and a good human.

The 50-year-old director also exclaimed that her unique sense of style has made herself into a fashion icon from a saas-bahu. Whereas talking about her character in Hacked, Vikram Bhatt said Hina will play a fashion editor in the film. Revealing more about the film, the Raaz director shared that Hacked is a film about a single woman and an obsessed hacker. There will be a lot of VFX work in the film. He also said that the new release date of the film works better with the strategic plan of the makers.

Details of Hacked

The film starring Rohan Shah, Mohit Malhotra and Sid Makkar will be released by Zee Studios. It is jointly produced by Amar Thakkar and Krishna Bhatt. Earlier, the film was slated to release on January 31, 2020. But the makers announced the new release date by unveiling the first poster. The movie will hit the screens on February 7, 2020.

