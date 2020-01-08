Hina Khan-starrer 'Damaged 2's Teaser Out, Actor Reveals More Details About Her Character

Hina Khan is gearing up for her upcoming web series Damaged 2. The teaser of the show was recently unveiled. In Damaged 2, Hina Khan will be seen sharing the screen space with Adhyayan Suman.

So far the teaser of the show has received mainly positive responses. The show is going to be a psychological drama and the fans are eagerly waiting to see Hina Khan in a never-seen-before avatar.

Hina was last seen in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2. In the show, she was portraying the role of Komolika. She decided to quit the show in April last year. It has been a long time since her fans have seen her on the screen. With her web series debut, Damaged 2 is surely going to win the hearts of her fans with her character.

In an interview with a media publication, actor Hina Khan expressed herself and how overjoyed she is with the response that the teaser has received. She said that she is playing the kind of character that her fans have never seen before and so she is really overwhelmed to see the positive responses, the congratulatory comments and also the anticipatory tweets that she has received since the teaser was launched.

In Damaged 2, Hina Khan will be seen essaying the role of Gauri Batra who is the owner of a homestay along with Akash, whose role is portrayed by Adhyayan Suman. The actor further spoke about both their characters in the series. She said that both the characters are trying to hide secrets and those secrets will unravel with time. These secrets will add more and more drama to the show.

Hina also revealed that apart from being a psychological crime drama, the show will also have supernatural elements. The actor also mentioned that the characters in the show are intriguing. She also added that the story is fast-paced and gripping. Damaged 2 is helmed by Eknath Babani and it will stream from January 14 on Hungama Play.

Watch the teaser here

