Not Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone Posts A Pre-New Year With Vikrant Massey

Several Bollywood celebrities shared heartfelt messages and wishes for their fans on social media on New Year. Deepika Padukone wished everyone with an adorable throwback childhood picture and video with her Chhapaak co-star Vikrant Massey. Take a look.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh Now Closer To Deepika, Rents A Flat In Her Building For 7.5 Lakh Per Month

Deepika dances into the New Year with her co-star Vikrant Massey

On Tuesday, the Padmaavat actor Deepika Padukone shared a throwback video to welcome the New Year. In it, Deepika and her co-star Vikrant Massey can be seen dancing to a Punjabi track in their car. Deepika is seen in dressed up for shooting while Vikrant also appears ready to shoot a scene.

ALSO READ: Ajay Devgn Talks About Sharing Screen Space With Ranveer Singh & Akshay Kumar

Deepika’s wish come with an adorable throwback pic

The on-screen character while promoting her upcoming film Chhapaak, added another image to her Instagram account from her childhood days. In the image, Deepika can be seen donning a moustache and a white sari. She had an important message to give along with the post, “May you always have clarity of thought & action...Happy #2020!🎉”

Directed by Meghna Gulzar and written by Atika Chohan along with Meghna, Chhapaak is set to hit theatres on January 10. The film is co-produced by Meghna and Deepika along with Fox Star Studios and Mriga Films. The film marks Deepika’s first film as a producer. On the other hand, she will also be seen in the sports drama, ‘83 which is based on 1983’s India’s win in the cricket World Cup. In the film, Ranveer will be seen essaying the role of cricketer Kapil Dev, while Deepika will be seen playing his wife Romi Dev.

ALSO READ: Deepika Padukone Says, 'Ranveer Singh Is Jealous Of Kapil Sharma', Find Out Why?

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's Answer To Which Side Of The Bed Deepika Gets Down From Is Hilarious

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.