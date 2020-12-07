Vikrant Massey Calls Out "jaahil People" Who Pollute The Airport With Plastic

Vikrant Massey, for the first time, has used social media to call colourful names to the general public. His outrage-filled caption is accompanied by a handful of pictures. In the pictures that can be seen below, one will notice that the carousel of images are essentially those of an airport that has disposed plastic bags everywhere, instead of the bins in which they should be. The caption that accompanies the said post by Vikrant Massey reads “आज रहा नहीं गया। सोचा कह ही दूँ।. हम जाहिल थे, हैं, और रहेंगे” which means “I was unable to control myself today, so I thought that I should just say it. We people were, are and will remain an uneducated bunch”

Also Read: Vikrant Massey And Fiancee Sheetal Thakur Buy New House On Diwali, See Pic

Here are the images by Massey of one of the airports in India for all to see:

Also Read: Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda Begin Shoot For '14 Phere'; Slated To Release In July 2021

This is the Mirzapur actor’s attempt at enlightening people regarding the garbage disposal situation that is a problem at many airports in India. As one can see, plastic sheets, in which, presumably, sanitizers and masks were served to the patrons, were casually discarded on the floor. This clearly irked the Lipstick Under My Burqa star, who just went ahead and called people Jaahil (uneducated) once and for all.

This isn’t the first time when Vikrant has used the power is social media for spreading a social awareness message. Time and again, the multi-faceted actor has stood up for causes and made them known without batting an eye.

Also Read: Vikrant Massey Wraps Up Filming Of Mystery-thriller 'Haseen Dilruba'

Here are a few of them:

We work really hard to bring forth our stories to you. But it is very disheartening to see peoples nonchalance towards piracy and its open propagation on many social media platforms.



About time to ban a few more Apps too?? @MIB_India #mirzapurseason2 — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) October 23, 2020

My mask is my vaccine, social distancing is yours.



If I am safe you are too. I support PM’s Jan Andolan against Covid. 🙏🏼@narendramodi @pmoindia @MIB_India #Unite2FightCorona pic.twitter.com/ncxNRkt8VD — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) October 8, 2020

EDUCATION MATTERS!!! — Vikrant Massey (@masseysahib) August 31, 2020

On the work front, Vikrant Massey was last seen in Netflix's Ginny Weds Sunny opposite Yami Gautam.

Ginny Weds Sunny trailer (Source: Vikrant Massey's Instagram):

Also Read: Vikrant Massey Extends Durga Ashtami Wishes As He Celebrates With Fiancée Sheetal

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.