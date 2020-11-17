Vikrant Massey And Fiancee Sheetal Thakur Buy New House On Diwali, See Pic

The festival of Diwali turned special for actor Vikrant Massey and fiancée Sheetal Thakur who purchased their new dream house. The actor took to Instagram and shared a picture of the couple who can be seen posing and smiling in their new paradise. Though the actor has not shared enough pictures of his new house but going by the post, it seemed that he has purchased a big plush one for the two in the heart of the city.

Vikrant Massey buys his new house

He captioned the post and wrote, “My House.” TV Czarina Ekta Kapoor was the first one to comment under the post and poured in her love with several heart-shaped emoticons. Actor Arjun Bijlani wrote, “Well deserved. Cheers to many more.” Guneet Monga congratulated the two actors and sent them love across. Actress Mrunal Thakur and Yami Gautam also congratulated the couple on their new house. Gauahar Khan wrote, “Big Congratulations.”

Vikrant Massey is in a steady relationship with Sheetal Thakur since 2015 and has been giving major goals to all the couples. The couple had initially kept their relationship a secret, and it was only in 2017 when they had announced their love for one another. Then the two had their secret Roka ceremony and earlier this year, Vikrant had confirmed their wedding details. In an interaction with SpotboyE, Vikrant had confirmed his wedding details, when asked when they are getting married? He had replied that the two have decided to get married somewhere in 2020. Vikrant and Sheetal were featured together in the first season of ALTBalaji’s web-series Broken But Beautiful.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Vikrant Massey's movies like Chhapaak and Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare have garnered positive response for his performance. Meanwhile, he has wrapped up the filming for Vinil Mathew’s mystery thriller flick Haseen Dilruba. He will also be seen alongside Kriti Kharbanda in 14 Phere directed by Devanshu Singh.

