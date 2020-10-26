Vikrant Massey Extends Durga Ashtami Wishes As He Celebrates With Fiancée Sheetal

This year, versatile actor Vikrant Massey celebrated the joyous occasion of Durga Ashtami with his fiancée and actress Sheetal Thakur. The actor shared a glimpse of the celebrations at home on social media where the two can be seen dressed in simple traditional attires while feeding the little kids with the Navratri special food. While captioning the post, the actor extended the wishes on the auspicious occasion to his fans on behalf of the couple.

Vikrant Massey celebrates Durga Ashtami with fiancee

He took to Instagram to share a photo from the festivities where Vikrant was seen dressed in a simple white kurta and pajama, while Sheetal wore a red ethnic outfit. Apart from the two, fans can also see a line of kids could be seen sitting and eating a Navratri-special spread. Vikrant Massey is in a steady relationship with Sheetal Thakur since 2015 and has been giving major goals to all the couples. The couple had initially kept their relationship a secret, and it was only in 2017 when they had announced their love for one another. Then the two had their secret Roka ceremony and earlier this year, Vikrant had confirmed their wedding details. In an interaction with SpotboyE, Vikrant had confirmed his wedding details, when asked when they are getting married? He had replied that the two have decided to get married somewhere in 2020. Vikrant and Sheetal featured together in the first season of ALTBalaji’s web-series Broken But Beautiful.

Vikrant’s Ginny Weds Sunny co-actor Yami Gautam was the first one to drop a comment under the picture and wrote, “How sweet.” Followed by Yami were actress Kriti Kharbanda and Sonal Chauhan who dropped heart emojis on the post. On the work front, Vikrant had three digital releases in the last few months. He was last seen in Puneet Khanna’s romantic comedy on Netflix titled Ginny Weds Sunny, which also starred Yami. Before that, Vikrant was seen in Alankrita Shrivastava’s Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, alongside Bhumi Pednekar and Konkona Sensharma. He also featured in Arati Kadav’s sci-fi film Cargo along with Shweta Tripathi Sharma.

