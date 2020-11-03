Vikrant Massey Wraps Up Filming Of Mystery-thriller 'Haseen Dilruba'

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey wrapped up the shooting of Haseen Dilruba alongside Taapsee Pannu. He shared an old boomerang video featuring him hugging celebrity manager Gillani Sharukh while breaking the news about the completion of the film to his fans. The actor expressed how he would stick to Sharukh if he were there with him. However, as the latter was not present, Vikrant Massey said that he thought of sharing a video with him. Check out his post on Haseen Dilruba wrap:

Vikrant Massey wraps up 'Haseen Dilruba' shoot

Vikrant Massey took to Instagram and shared a throwback boomerang video of himself with Gillani Sharukh through his official handle on November 2, 2020, Monday. The actor revealed that they had wrapped up Vinil Mathew’s mystery thriller flick Haseen Dilruba. In the video, Massey has donned a white outfit with a pair of spectacles. He is visible hugging Gillani Sharukh, who has donned a casual black t-shirt.

In the caption accompanying his social media post, Vikrant Massey wrote about Haseen Dilruba in the Devanagari script. He introduced Gillani Sharukh to his fans and followers and expressed how he would have hugged him if he were there. The actor added that they have wrapped up the filming of Haseen Dilruba. Vikrant Massey penned, “ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚ @gillanishahrukh â¤ï¸ à¤¹à¤®à¤¨à¥‡ à¤†à¤œ à¤¹à¤®à¤¾à¤°à¥€ à¤«à¤¼à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤® #haseendillruba wrap à¤•à¥€à¥¤ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤¯à¤¹à¤¾à¤ à¤¹à¥‹à¤¤à¥‡ à¤¤à¥‹ à¤à¤¸à¥‡ à¤¹à¥€ à¤‡à¤¨à¥à¤¹à¥‡à¤‚ à¤šà¤¿à¤ªà¤• à¤œà¤¾à¤¤à¤¾à¥¤ à¤†à¤œ à¤¯à¤¹ à¤¯à¤¹à¤¾à¤ à¤¨à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚, à¤¸à¥‹à¤šà¤¾ post share à¤•à¤° à¤¦à¥‡à¤‚à¥¤ âœ¨”. Check out his video on Instagram:

Response to Vikrant Massey's post

Within a day of sharing the post, Vikrant Massey garnered more than 1, 25, 000 views and over 85 comments on the video-sharing platform. Numerous fans and followers of the star congratulated him on the completion of the mystery thriller movie. Moreover, his fiancé Sheetal Thakur wrote ‘How cute is this ðŸ¤—’. Check out some of the responses to Vikrant Massey’s post:

'Haseen Dilruba' cast

Vikrant Massey's movies like Chhapaak and Dolly Kitty Aur Who Chamakte Sitare have garnered positive response for his performance. Meanwhile, he has wrapped up the filming for Vinil Mathew’s mystery thriller flick. Haseen Dilruba cast includes Taapsee Pannu, Hansika Motwani, and Harshvardhan Rane in the lead roles alongside Massey.

