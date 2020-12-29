Vikrant Massey Officially Announces Next Project With Director Santosh Sivan

Vikrant Massey is known to be quite active on social media as he lets his fans and followers know of his whereabouts and even upcoming projects. Recently, he took to Twitter to announce his next project with director Santosh Sivan. Read further ahead to know more details:

Vikrant Massey teams up with Santosh Sivan

Actor Vikrant Massey recently took to Twitter to officially announce that he is going to team up with director Santosh Sivan for his upcoming film. In the tweet, he wrote that he is bringing in the new year with the title launch of his upcoming movie which will be helmed by Santosh Sivan. The title will be launched on January 1, 2021. He also tagged Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjana Mishra, Sachin Khedekar, Ranvir Shorey and Prashant Pillai as he is going to share screen space with these actors.

There are reports of the project being a Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil action-drama film Maanagaram. His fans are excited as well upon the announcement. They have commented on the tweet and congratulated Vikrant Massey for the project. See their reaction here:

Ek film mein Talent hi talent. It's surely gonna explode 💙💙💙💙🔥 — Carney J Edward 🏹🚜 (@CarneyJHouston) December 29, 2020

Congratulations!! — Aparna Swarup (@aparnaswarup) December 29, 2020

Congratulations 💐 — Durba Chakraborty (@chakrabortydur3) December 29, 2020

✌️ — Vikrant Massey Fan's Club (@aathmikaTClub) December 29, 2020

Currently, Vikrant is riding high on the success of his back-to-back hit films. His last four movies Chhapaak, Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare, and Ginny Weds Sunny have been widely loved by his fans and moviegoers. Cargo, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and Ginny Weds Sunny are available for streaming on Netflix.

Massey is currently shooting for his upcoming movie 14 Phere. He stars alongside Kriti Kharbanda in the film. The movie will be produced under the Zee Studios banner. Devanshu Singh who has directed Chintu Ka Birthday will be directing 14 Phere as well. The film is currently being shot at Kamalistan Studio, and will also be filmed on location in Delhi, Jaipur, and Lucknow.

Vikrant Massey has starred in some of the most acclaimed movies of recent times. Some of his most popular movies are Dil Dhadakne Do, A Death In The Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha and Half Girlfriend. He has also starred in some popular web series as well. Massey has displayed his versatility in acting in Mirzapur, Criminal Justice and Made In Heaven as well.

Image courtesy- @vikrantmassey87 Instagram

