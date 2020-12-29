Nigaar Khan Showers Love On Gauahar Khan And Zaid, Shares Pics From Their Wedding

Actress Gauahar Khan’s sister Nigaar Khan is happy as her younger sister has finally tied knot with dancer Zaid Darbar. Nigaar shared a series of pictures from the wedding on Instagram while blessing the newly-married couple for their new chapter in life. She showered her blessings on the two and shared the moment with fans when her sister Gauahar Khan had finally said: “Qubool Hai” and the entire family just could not control their happiness and they started screaming.

Nigaar Khan showers blessings on sister Gauahar Khan

The first picture is from the wedding where Nigaar dressed in white and golden sari can be seen posing with Gauahar and Zaid who too looked color coordinated. The second picture is from their wedding reception where the three can be seen posing together. While captioning the post, an elated Nigaar wrote, “And they said "Qubool hai, Qubool hai, Qubooollll haiiii" and we all screamed out of joy " MUBARAK HO!!!!!! So many duas to these loving souls @gauaharkhan @zaid_darbar who have now become One. May Allah bless you both always. Ameen.”

Zaid was the first one to comment under the post and thank Nigaar for all the help and support. He wrote, “Thankkkk you Nix!! You are the best in everything allhumdulilla Allah will always keep you happy Inshallah.” Followed by Zaid was Gauahar Khan who too extended her love to her sister while thanking her for always being there. “Nix thank you for everything! As Zax said, aadhi pasli sabse badi jaan ! My all in one. Love u soooo much,” wrote Gauahar.

Taking to Instagram, the couple shared photographs from their wedding ceremony. "QUBOOL HAI," wrote Khan in the caption, along with a heart emoji. The 37-year-old actor wore a heavily embellished sharara suit for the nikaah ceremony, while Darbar opted for a sherwani.

The couple hosted their chiksa and Mehendi ceremonies earlier this week. Khan, who has acted in films such as Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year, Ishaqzaade, and Begum Jaan had announced her wedding to Darbar on December 1.

"It gives us immense joy to announce that we are tying the knot and embarking on a journey of forever. Keeping the current scenario in mind, we will be celebrating the big day with our family in an intimate ceremony. We seek your blessings and love and are eternally grateful for the constant support and the outpour of warm wishes we have received. We hope for every soul to find its mate and pray for every heart to find its reason to beat," the couple had said in a note.

