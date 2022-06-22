Vikrant Massey Recalls How He Was Approached For His Debut Show Outside A Washroom

From starting his career in the Television industry to taking the Hindi film industry by storm, the actor Vikrant Massey earned critical acclaim for his memorable portrayals in Balika Vadhu, Love Hostel, A Death in the Gunj, Lipstick Under My Burkha, Chhapaak, Haseen Dillruba, Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare and many others. The actor even managed to win the hearts of his fans with his stellar performance in the web series, Mirzapur. While the actor continues to garner fame with his latest flicks, he recently recalled the time when he was offered his first show.

Vikrant Massey recalls the time he was offered his first show

In a recent interaction with Mashable India, Vikrant Massey went candid about his journey in the film industry and recalled how he was offered his debut show when he was standing in a queue at a restaurant's washroom. Going down memory lane, he revealed how a woman approached him while he was in a restaurant’s washroom queue. He said, "I was standing in the queue of the washroom and this woman approached me. She asked, ‘Will you act?'"

Stating further, he revealed how she asked him to visit their office to discuss the same. He added that they offered him Rs 6000 per episode and informed him that he will be shooting four episodes per month. The moment he heard it, he calculated the monthly amount he will be receiving and said yes. Moreover, he also asserted that he always wanted to be an actor and clarified that the money was not the reason he jumped and agreed to act in the show.

He stated, “I spoke to them and they asked me to come to their office. When I went, they said I will get paid ₹6000 per episode, and I will shoot 4 episodes in a month so I immediately calculated ₹24,000. I said alright. I always wanted to be an actor. It wasn’t like I heard about the money and jumped at it. I thought I might as well learn on the job.”

The actor has currently a lot on his plate including some of the highly-awaited films such as Yaar Jigri, Mumbaikar, Gaslight and Sector 36. The movies are expected to release in 2022.

Image: Instagram/@vikrantmassey