Vikrant Massey To Feature In Hindi Remake Of Malayalam Action-thriller 'Forensic'

Actor Vikrant Massey is set to headline the Hindi remake of the 2020 Malayalam film, Forensic. The Mirzapur actor will be seen essaying the role of a meticulous forensic officer in the film. In the original film, actor Tovino Thomas was playing the protagonist. Forensic, that released earlier this year, opened to raving reviews from the critics and the audience alike. The remake is a part of Mini Flims' Mansi Bagla's acquisition of three super hits South Indian remakes.

Vikrant Massey to feature in Hindi remake of Malayalam film

Forensic is about a psychotic murderer, who sets out on a killing spree, and how a medico-legal advisor uses his forensic skills to unravel the truth behind the heinous deeds. Excited about being a part of the project, Massey said in a statement that, "When I saw Forensic, I was immediately hooked onto it. It is an intelligent film that keeps you on tenterhooks. At the same time, it is an out-and-out entertainer. I am really looking forward to collaborating with Mini Films and I am glad to be leading the Hindi remake." Apart from Vikrant, the producer of the film, Mansi Bangla who was equally excited to cast versatile actor Vikrant on board said that according to her Vikrant is a perfect pick for the role of a forensic officer.

Read: Vikrant Massey Unveils His Look From His Next 'House Of Rascals'

Read: Vikrant Massey And Vijay Sethupathi To Team Up For Santosh Sivan's Untitled Next?

Apart from this, the actor is also set to star in another Hindi remake of the 2017 Tamil action thriller, Maanagaram. In the film, the actor will be seen sharing screen space with South star, Vijay Sethupathi, in the upcoming untitled film. The latter has been roped in to play a pivotal part in it. According to reports by Mid-Day, the yet-untitled project will be directed by the ace cinematographer. According to producer Shibu Thameens, Massey will be seen playing a young angry man in the film, a role that is completely different from anything that he has done so far.

Meanwhile, Vikrant took to his Instagram handle to unveil his look from his upcoming venture, titled House Of Rascals. "They call me "different", I hear "unique".but ain’t that grand?. Here's to ̶b̶̶r̶̶e̶̶a̶̶k̶̶i̶̶n̶̶g̶ bending the rules! Follow @houseofrascalsindia for more details House of Rascals releases on December 18 #HouseOfRascals, " he captioned it.

Read: Vikrant Massey Calls Out "jaahil People" Who Pollute The Airport With Plastic

Read: Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda Begin Shoot For '14 Phere'; Slated To Release In July 2021

(Image credit: Vikrant Massey/ Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.